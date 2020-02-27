Raila Takes Jibe At The DP Over “Hustler” Label, Ruto Hits Back

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and AU High Representative for Infrastructure Raila Odinga has taken a jibe at Deputy President William Ruto over his hustling remarks as a tag behind looting public funds.

Taking to his twitter, Odinga likened looting of public resources to hustling, a phrase that the DP has constantly used to describe himself.

Odinga also reiterated that it is unfortunate that the sacking of corrupt and incompetent people has been labeled targetting our people adding that the war on corruption would not be an easy one but has to be done to save the Nation.

“The theft of public resources is now called hustling. The sacking of corrupt and incompetent individuals is now called targeting our people. Changing this pattern of events is not going to be easy. But it must and has to be done or we will have no nation to save,” reads the tweet.

However, barely minutes after Odinga’s tweet, the DP has responded with a tweet in response to the earlier remarks.

Odinga had alluded that he taught Ruto everything he knows in politics hence cannot stop “reggae.”

Initially, DP Ruto had hinted at Odinga stating that “Reggae would be stopped” in reference to the latter’s narrative.

Speaking on Sunday, February 23 while at Full Gospel Gatunduri Church in Embu, Ruto said that “the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities” needed to be stopped immediately.

“If this story we are being told about nobody can stop reggae… If the reggae is what we are seeing; the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities, and the hate and campaign of one community against the other. If that is the reggae they are talking about… My friend reggae shall stop. We shall stop it,” said Ruto.

This was after Narok Senator Ledama Olekina speaking in a BBI rally in Narok urged his community to stand firm and protect their land and territory as the Maa community.

These sentiments have rather been perceived by many as tribal, leading to the arrest of Senator and grilling at the DCI headquarters.

“The community’s issues will be articulated by the Maasai people. We are very hospitable, we have invited everybody to this meeting. We must stand firm to protect our land and territory. Are we children of a lesser god? Why have we become the target of everybody,” Ledama was quoted.

