Prof Kiama To Stay On As UoN VC After CS Magoha Withdrew Case

Prof Stephen Kiama will continue serving as the University of Nairobi (UoN) vice-chancellor after Education CS Prof George Magoha withdrew a letter revoking his appointment.

The parties reached an out of court settlement.

On January 30, Labour and Employment court judge Justice Maureen Onyango granted CS Magoha and Prof Kiama 30 days to reach a resolution.

Also in agreement with giving dialogue a chance and avoiding unnecessary litigations was the Public service commission (PSC).

In a letter dated January 17, Magoha nullified Kiama’s appointment “until the process of appointing a VC is completed.”

While Prof Kiama stayed on as the Deputy VC, Human Resource and Administration, taking his place in an acting capacity was Deputy VC (Finance, Planning and Development) Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche.

The turn of events led to the corridors of justice as well as the flexing of muscle between Mbeche and Kiama, who declined to vacate office.

Instead, the scholar moved from the VC’s office located on Floor 3 of UoN Towers to 19th floor of the UoN Towers.

He then sent Mbeche on annual leave with effect from January 6, orders the latter disobeyed.

“I was on leave but was asked to come back,” Prof Mbeche said.

