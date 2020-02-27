in SPORTS

‘Hit Squad’ Captain Nick Okoth Qualifies For The Tokyo Olympics (Photos)

[Courtesy]

Kenya’s ‘Hit Squad’s skipper Nicholas Okoth has become the first Kenyan boxer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nicknamed commander, Nick outclassed Ugandan Isaac Masembe on a split decision in the Men’s Featherweight (52-57kgs) Semifinals to book the ticket to Tokyo.

Hit Squad Captain Nick Okoth Qualifies For Tokyo 2020 Olympics. [Courtesy]
Nick’s last Olympics appearance was the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In the women’s category, Christine Ongare lost to Moroccan Rabab Cheddar in the flyweight, but will still have a shot at qualification when she meets Catherine Nanziri of Uganda in the third playoffs.

Hit Squad Captain Nick Okoth Qualifies For Tokyo 2020 Olympics. [Courtesy]
Elizabeth Akinyi, who endured shoulder injury and a non-fitting gear also lost to Moroccan Bel Ahbib Oumayma in the Welterweight.

In the men’s heavyweight division, Elly Ajowi could not withstand heavy punches of Younes Baala – losing by unanimous decision.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

