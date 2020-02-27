‘Hit Squad’ Captain Nick Okoth Qualifies For The Tokyo Olympics (Photos)

Kenya’s ‘Hit Squad’s skipper Nicholas Okoth has become the first Kenyan boxer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nicknamed commander, Nick outclassed Ugandan Isaac Masembe on a split decision in the Men’s Featherweight (52-57kgs) Semifinals to book the ticket to Tokyo.

Nick’s last Olympics appearance was the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In the women’s category, Christine Ongare lost to Moroccan Rabab Cheddar in the flyweight, but will still have a shot at qualification when she meets Catherine Nanziri of Uganda in the third playoffs.

Elizabeth Akinyi, who endured shoulder injury and a non-fitting gear also lost to Moroccan Bel Ahbib Oumayma in the Welterweight.

In the men’s heavyweight division, Elly Ajowi could not withstand heavy punches of Younes Baala – losing by unanimous decision.

