Love Wins As Vipers SC Player Scores On And Off The Pitch

Love won, again! On Wednesday as a Vipers SC player scored on and off the pitch.

Paul Mucureezi was a happy man after guiding his side to an emphatic 5-0 thumping of hapless Maroons FC in the Ugandan Premier at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

FULL TIME Vipers SC 5-0 Maroons FC Plenty of effort from the Venoms to bounce back to winning ways but showed their quality after the break.#VIPMAR | #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/Fg4yumtnjg — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) February 26, 2020

But the crowning moment for the Uganda Cranes forward, who scored the fourth goal, was after the game when he went down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend Esther Swabale.

Flanked by his teammates and armed with a ring on his hand, Paul uttered the beautiful words, “will you marry me,” and the answer was a resounding yes, love won.

💍 AND SHE SAID, YES 👏💪 Congratulations to our player @MucureeziP who proposed to his girlfriend, Esther Swabale, this evening following today's win over Maroons FC at St Mary’s Stadium!!! #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/fMq61a6NwT — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) February 26, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu