Love Wins As Vipers SC Player Scores On And Off The Pitch

Vipers SC Player Proposes To Girlfriend. [Courtesy]

Love won, again! On Wednesday as a Vipers SC player scored on and off the pitch.

Paul Mucureezi was a happy man after guiding his side to an emphatic 5-0 thumping of hapless Maroons FC in the Ugandan Premier at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

But the crowning moment for the Uganda Cranes forward, who scored the fourth goal, was after the game when he went down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend Esther Swabale.

Flanked by his teammates and armed with a ring on his hand, Paul uttered the beautiful words, “will you marry me,” and the answer was a resounding yes, love won.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

