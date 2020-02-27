Gor Mahia New Umbro Kit Arrives, Fans To Wait For Replicas

Gor Mahia new Umbro made kit has arrived in the country in time for the Mashemeji Derby next weekend.

K’Ogalo signed a three-year deal with the UK based sports apparel maker in January this year.

Umbro is pleased to announce a new long-term partnership the Kenyan Premier League's reigning champions, @OfficialGMFC pic.twitter.com/XDYlGsiAZA — Umbro SA (@Umbro_SA) January 16, 2020

The club has however continued to use Macron made kit for their Kenyan Premier League matches.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, Gor Mahia vice-chairman Francis Wasuna, clarified that the consignment is just a stop-gap kit to enable the club to start using Umbro products.

“This is a stop-gap kit till end of the season. There are no replicas for this. We could not continue playing in Macron and Sportpesa branded kit after we had announced our partnership with Umbro. The official kits for next season will come in May complete with replicas,” Wasuna said.

Gor Mahia could start using the new kit as soon as Saturday when they face Western Stima in a league match at Kasarani Stadium.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu