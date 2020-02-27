in SPORTS

Gor Mahia New Umbro Kit Arrives, Fans To Wait For Replicas

gor mahia umbro kit
Gor Mahia new Umbro made kit has arrived in the country in time for the Mashemeji Derby next weekend.

K’Ogalo signed a three-year deal with the UK based sports apparel maker in January this year.

The club has however continued to use Macron made kit for their Kenyan Premier League matches.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, Gor Mahia vice-chairman Francis Wasuna, clarified that the consignment is just a stop-gap kit to enable the club to start using Umbro products.

“This is a stop-gap kit till end of the season. There are no replicas for this. We could not continue playing in Macron and Sportpesa branded kit after we had announced our partnership with Umbro. The official kits for next season will come in May complete with replicas,” Wasuna said.

Gor Mahia could start using the new kit as soon as Saturday when they face Western Stima in a league match at Kasarani Stadium.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

