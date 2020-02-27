in NEWS

China Ascertains All 239 Passengers Screened As Fear Of Coronavirus Spread Grips Kenyans

jkia
JKIA TERMINAL. / COURTESY

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has reassured Kenyans that all its 239 passengers that landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were screened adding that they would not dare bring Coronavirus into the country.

The Embassy also confirmed that China Southern Airlines had resumed flights from Guangzhou to Nairobi, although they have been reduced to once a week until March 25, 2020.

Additionally, to allay the fears, the Embassy indicated that the Ministry of Health had been notified in advance and sent its officials to the airport to aid in the inspection reiterating that they were working together with the Kenyan government to prevent the importation of the virus.

“The Airlines has notified the Ministry of Health in advance, and all passengers on board have been screened and cleared. The Embassy has also sent officials to the airport for assistance, and before the arrival of the flight, the Embassy has reminded all Chinese companies and diaspora groups in Kenya again of the 14-day self-quarantine requirements,” read the notice.

The landing of the Chinese airlines at JKIA ignited an uproar among netizens, with the government faulted for not taking precautionary measures amidst the Coronavirus scare that has so far claimed thousands of lives.

For instance, following the landing of the plane, Kenyan officials refused to clear the Chinese passengers due to the Coronavirus fear.

It was also reported that there was a hostile reception as medical officers refused to screen the 239 passengers forcing them to be stuck in the plane for close to an hour.

The Ministry of Health in their latest update stated that all the 17 alerts that had been raised in the country had been investigated and tested negative.

Here are some reactions following the landing of the flight from China:

