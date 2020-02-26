Nairobi Power Game: Why Governor Sonko Surrendered Nairobi County Functions

Yesterday, Kenyans were treated to surprise news of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko handing over crucial county functions to the national government.

According to deed of transfer signed between the two levels of government, Sonko acknowledged internal constraints and squabbles that had rendered it ineffective in the discharge of his duties.

The National Government will take over functions of the County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development.

The deed of transfer shall be effective within three weeks from yesterday (February 25) and shall remain in force for a period of two years.

Staffers in the said departments will now be under the national government, and the resources thereof.

The county assembly shall be notified of the transfer, and residents informed of the transfer through public participation.

Once the deed of transfer is in force, the National Government and Nairobi County Government shall table an annual report to Parliament and the County Assembly on the implementation of the agreement.

The deed of transfer cannot be altered by either parties, the governor or the national government.

Also, the transferred functions will be financed from both the Consolidated Fund and the County Revenue Fund while the Kenya Revenue Authority will takeover all revenue collection duties in Nairobi.

Sonko is currently facing a Ksh357 million graft case that has seen him barred from office, making it impossible to deliver on his duties effectively since he does not have a deputy.

Also, the High Court stopped vetting of his deputy nominee Ann Mwenda over legality issues.

The Nairobi County assembly is also planning an impeachment motion against the governor, set to kick off as from next week.

Yesterday, County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi gave Sonko up to Monday at 10.00 am to submit written replies to the allegations raised in the notice of motion on impeachment.

Members of the public have also been requested to submit written memoranda regarding the matter.

Last week Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok tabled a notice to impeach Sonko and accused the governor of abuse of office, corruption and violation of the Constitution.

Elachi alleged that 55 members who appended their signatures in support of the motion have been threatened.

With all the weighty matters on his shoulders, the flamboyant governor could have decided to cede powers to the National government, or the problems could have been created to smoke him out of the lucrative seat.

