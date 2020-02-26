in NEWS

Nairobi Resident Moves To Court To Block Handover Of Nairobi County Functions To National Gov’t

Governor Mike Sonko handed over some county functions to the national gov’t in a deal inked on Tuesday

sonko, nairobi county functions
[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A voter has moved to court seeking to stop the execution of a plan by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to handover some county functions to the National Government.

Sonko on Tuesday after a lengthy meeting with Devolution CS Euguene Wamalwa handed over the health, transport, public works, utilities planning and development functions.

“This will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently. The move comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt,” read a statement from State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo.

Read: JamboPay CEO Danson Muchemi Claims Life In Danger After Sonko Call

According to Robbin Karani, the deal denied Nairobi residents a chance to express their views on the matter.

He wants the deal halted pending the hearing of his case.

Speaking on the matter, Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said, “If the governor signed the agreement voluntarily then that is a matter provided for in law. Either level of government can surrender functions.”

Read Also: Blow To Sonko As Court Suspends Vetting Of Deputy Governor Nominee Anne Mwenda

Sonko is facing corruption and abuse of office charges in the loss of Sh357 million and was consequently barred from accessing his office in December 2019.

As a result, county functions have slumped with mass firings being witnessed in some departments.

The county assembly had already tabled a notice of impeachment motion against the governor.

He had until Monday to respond.

More Follows

