Nairobi Resident Moves To Court To Block Handover Of Nairobi County Functions To National Gov’t

A voter has moved to court seeking to stop the execution of a plan by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to handover some county functions to the National Government.

Sonko on Tuesday after a lengthy meeting with Devolution CS Euguene Wamalwa handed over the health, transport, public works, utilities planning and development functions.

“This will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently. The move comes as a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt,” read a statement from State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo.

According to Robbin Karani, the deal denied Nairobi residents a chance to express their views on the matter.

He wants the deal halted pending the hearing of his case.

Speaking on the matter, Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said, “If the governor signed the agreement voluntarily then that is a matter provided for in law. Either level of government can surrender functions.”

Sonko is facing corruption and abuse of office charges in the loss of Sh357 million and was consequently barred from accessing his office in December 2019.

As a result, county functions have slumped with mass firings being witnessed in some departments.

The county assembly had already tabled a notice of impeachment motion against the governor.

He had until Monday to respond.

