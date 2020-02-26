Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala Diagnosed With Swine Flu, Admitted In India

Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala has been admitted in Apollo Hospital in India, after being diagnosed with swine flu, which is caused by H1N1 virus.

The Star reports that Wanjala is among top judges attending an International conference in India.

Wanjala is not the first judge in the conference to test positive for the H1N1 influenza virus, as media outlets have reported that at least other six have been admitted over the same.

It is reported that six judges from India’s top court had tested positive of the flu.

Read: Why Justice Smokin Wanjala is a Man on the Run

Swine flu is a disease of pigs that can, in rare cases, be passed to humans. It is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by one of many Influenza A viruses. The disease is spread among pigs by direct and indirect contact, aerosols, and from pigs that are infected but do not have symptoms.

As of 2009, a new virus emerged that spread among people who hadn’t been near pigs.

In 2009, H1N1 was spreading fast around the world, so the World Health Organization called it a pandemic. Since then, people have continued to get sick from swine flu, but not as many.

Symptoms of swine flu include cough, fever, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu