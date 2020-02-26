Governor Sonko’s “Hideous” Lion Sculptures Burned

Lion sculptures placed at City Hall by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have been removed a day after surrendering Nairobi County functions to the National Government.

Through pictures circulated on social media, the controversial sculptures were captured in a county vehicle taken to an unknown destination, with one appearing to be burnt.

According to the deed of transfer signed between the two levels of government, Sonko acknowledged internal constraints and squabbles that had rendered it ineffective in the discharge of his duties.

The National Government will take over functions of the County Health Services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development.

Once the deed of transfer is in force, the National Government and Nairobi County Government shall table an annual report to Parliament and the County Assembly on the implementation of the agreement.

This is due to the Sh357 million graft case that has seen Sonko barred from office, making it impossible to deliver on his duties effectively since he does not have a deputy.

Also, the High Court stopped vetting of his deputy nominee Ann Mwenda over legality issues with the County Assembly initiating plans to have him impeached through tabling a motion as from next week.

The sculptures were placed last year in March, as a replacement after the initial ones sparked mixed reactions over the state that they were in.

The images of the lions had emerged on social media igniting criticism and mockery, with netizens questioning the tendering process and cost involved in erecting it in the city.

According to the majority of Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), the statue of the lion was not properly sculpted and could only serve to bring ridicule to the city instead of beautifying it as presumably intended.

Following the public outcry, Sonko had the lion removed and replaced with what was termed as a better version of the sculpture.

