Justice Smokin Wanjala Likely To Be Discharged Today After Swine Flu Diagnosis – Maraga

Justice Smokin Wanjala is in India for an international conference

smokin wanjala
Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala. [Courtesy]

Supreme Court judge Smokin Wanjala will most likely be discharged today after being diagnosed with Swine Flu.

According to the president of the apex court David Maraga, the judge who was admitted at the Apollo hospital, India is making good progress.

“The Judge is making great progress and may be discharged today. Wish him speedy recovery,” Maraga said in a tweet.

Wanjala is not the first judge in the conference to test positive for the H1N1 influenza virus, as media outlets have reported that at least other six have been admitted over the same.

It is reported that six judges from India’s top court had tested positive of the flu.

Swine flu is a disease of pigs that can, in rare cases, be passed to humans. It is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by one of many Influenza A viruses. The disease is spread among pigs by direct and indirect contact, aerosols, and pigs that are infected but do not have symptoms.

Symptoms of swine flu include cough, fever, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

