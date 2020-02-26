Questions Linger After CBD Gang Leader Who Was Arrested In 2018 Is Rearrested In Kamukunji

The ring leader of a notorious gang mugging people within the Central Business Station (CBD) has been arrested.

Through a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) indicated that the ring leader identified as Godfrey Sangare Ambani had been cornered following a trap that had been laid at the Milimani Law Courts and is expected to be arraigned today, and charged with robbery with violence.

“Following an Intelligence-led operation, a team of detectives and Police officers based at Kamukunji have managed to arrest their leader. He will be arraigned today and charged with robbery with violence,” read the tweet.

Following an Intelligence led operation, a team of @DCI_Kenya detectives and @PoliceKE officers based at Kamukunji have managed to arrest the leader of a notorious gang that has been operating within Nairobi Central Businesses District.

In addition, the DCI established that Ambani had been positively identified by several victims of mugging through an identification parade.

However, questions have lingered after it was established that the said ring leader had earlier been arrested following mugshots dating back to 2018.

Through a tweet on November 21, 2018, the National Police Service (NPS) had sent a message of warning and released mugshots of three suspects, among them, Godfrey Sangare Ambani warning the public to be wary.

In the tweet, it was indicated that the gang was responsible for daylight muggings and robbery of clients who had withdrawn money from banks.

For instance, it had been reported by the police that Ambani had been arrested on October 19 following a CCTV footage that captured him robbing a man shortly after he had stepped out of a bank.

He was however released on cash bail with nothing being reported about the details of the case.

This has raised concerns over the circumstances that he was released and the reasons behind the case not being heard after his arrest.

