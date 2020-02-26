Postmortem Shows Sgt Kenei Died Of Gunshot Wound Days Before Body Was Found

Postmortem conducted on the body of late Kipyegon Kenei, the sergeant attached to DP William Ruto’s office has revealed that he died of a single contact gunshot wound.

Additionally, the results show that he died a day or two before his body was found in his Imara Daima House, with details that the body had no indications of a struggle.

Ideally, no other wound except the bullet entry under the chin to the forehead has been discovered as the gun is said to have been placed at close skin contact.

According to the consultative team that conducted the Postmortem, it is unclear whether his death was a homicide or suicide as more evidence needs to be pieced together by the team that is set to visit the crime scene.

The postmortem was set to be conducted on Monday, February 24, at the Chiromo morgue although it was postponed to today, Wednesday 26, as the Government pathologist Johansen Oduor failed to show up.

The family reported having been kept waiting while at the same time they alluded foul play claiming there was a plan to cover what they termed as their kin’s murder.

On Friday, the deceased brother, Emmanuel Kenei had refuted claims that their kin had taken his own life, adding that in their last communication he did not exhibit any signs of a troubled man.

He left behind a 5-day old baby, an elder son and a wife, and was supposed to make formal the marriage through a wedding that was to take place in August.

“The claims that he shot himself are baseless because he did not show any signs that he was troubled. If there is a hand that involved, all we ask the government is to fast-track investigations to serve him justice,” Emmanuel is quoted.

New details have however emerged, piecing together the sergeant’s last moments.

In a story by Nation, it was established that the deceased was a close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto and apart from being the head of security at the Harambee Annex House office, he ran errands for his boss at his Sugoi home.

However, the close links with the Second in Command led to him falling out with some of the latter’s close associates hence making him a possible target.

The situation is reported to have been so bad that Kenei had sought to confide with a Cabinet Secretary to help facilitate his transfer from Annex office.

According to Citizen, Kenei’s last moments were traced back to when he went back to his Villa Franka, a single-room apartment, on foot between 4 and 5 pm. This was on Monday, three days after former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others were arrested over the fraudulent Sh39 billion military equipment deal.

On Tuesday, as was the norm, Kenei was picked up by a neighbor and dropped off at his work station. This was between 7 and 7.30 AM.

It is reported that he spent the entire day at the Annex office and was at around 8 pm seen with his colleagues with whom he was supposed to report to the DCI offices.

Before he was discovered dead in his house, his family revealed that on Wednesday, he sent his father John Chesang and wife Sh10,000 and Sh35,000 respectively and they could not reach him after receiving the unusual sums of money.

