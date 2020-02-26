Piecing Together Sergeant Kenei’s Last Moments

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was found dead at his Imara Daima home on Thursday morning.

The deceased was apparently a close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto and apart from being the head of security at the Harambee Annex House office, he ran errands for his boss at his Sugoi home.

But his close links with the second in command had caused him to fall out with some of the latter’s close associates hence making him a target, the Nation reports.

So bad was the situation that Kenei had asked a Cabinet Secretary to facilitate his transfer from the Annex Office.

It was too late for him.

According to Citizen, Kenei, a father of two, went back to his Villa Franka, single-room apartment, on foot between 4 and 5 pm. This was on Monday, three days after former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others were arrested over the fraudulent Sh39 billion military equipment deal.

On Tuesday, as was the norm, Kenei was picked up by a neighbor and dropped off at his work station. This was between 7 and 7.30 am.

It is reported that he spent the entire day at the Annex office and was at around 8 pm seen with his colleagues with whom he was supposed to report to the DCI offices.

They had been summoned to record their statements over the meeting held at the office by Echesa and company.

On Thursday, February 13, Kenei is said to have had a lengthy talk with Echesa.

Kenei apparently left work at 8.30 pm. This is the last time workmates laid eyes on him.

That night, neighbours say, no one saw him come in. They said that the deceased officer was a hard man to miss.

His family has since revealed that on Wednesday, he sent his father John Chesang and wife Sh10,000 and Sh35,000 respectively. They could not reach him after receiving the unusual sums of money.

Neighbours say that lights were on on Wednesday and the door partially shut.

It is on Thursday that a househelp with the help of a security guard pushed the door to find a decomposing body.

He had a gunshot wound in the head.

But no one heard a gunshot nor was there blood in the room.

The bereaved family wants a thorough investigation launched into their kin’s death. They have ruled out suicide.

An autopsy exam is scheduled to take place this morning at Chiromo Mortuary. It was initially set for Monday but Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor was a no show.

