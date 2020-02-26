‘Hit Squad’ Skipper Nick Okoth, Christine Ongare Breath Away From Tokyo Olympics Qualification

‘Hit Squad’ captain Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare are through to the semifinals of the Africa Boxing 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

Okoth unanimously cruised past Angola’s Pedro Gomes, while Ongare dismissed Modestine Munga Zalia of the DRC in a similar fashion.

'Hit Squad' captain Nick Okoth🇰🇪sails into the semifinals of feather weight at Africa Boxing Olympic Games Qualification to put one foot into the Tokyo Olympics #RoadtoTokyo2020 #TeamKenya2020 #HitSquad pic.twitter.com/IPAyblbb5l — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 25, 2020

The duo is now a win away from the coveted ticket to Tokyo in summer.

Okoth will be seeking a return to the global showpiece since the 2008 edition in Beijing, China.

Elated Ongare remained focused, saying his mission is to make history, “I dreamed of this, I know with amateur you don’t train for the person you are going to meet, you train for all and any kind of opponents. My focus is not here, I am just passing through I want to make history.”

Ongare🇰🇪 into women's flyweight semis "I dreamed of this, I know with amateur you don’t train for the person you are going to meet, you train for all and any kind of opponents. My focus is not here, I am just passing through I want to make history." #RoadtoTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/v86b7Kc8KL — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 25, 2020

All Africa Games bronze medalist Bonfice Mugunde was knocked by Mengue Ayissi of Cameroon in the Welterweight category.

While Humphrey Ochieng’ suffered the same fate in the preliminaries of lightweight after going down to Mohamed Assaghir of Morocco.

In the women’s middleweight, Elizabeth Aidiero lost to Randy Gramane of Mozambique in the quarters.

