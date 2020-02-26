in NEWS

Court Orders For The Deportation Of Four Chinese Nationals In Viral Caning Video

The Chinese Nationals on Tuesday asked the court to deport them on grounds that they have suffered

Deng Hailan,Yung Lu,Qu Qiang and Chang Yueping Chinese nationals running a restaurant in Kenya at the Milimani law Court. [Courtesy]

A Nairobi court has ordered for the repatriation of four Chinese nationals who on Tuesday begged to be deported.

Among them was a Chez Wou restaurant manager Deng Hailan who was caught on tape whipping a Kenyan worker for reporting to work late.

Appearing before high court judge Luka Kimaru the four; Hailan, Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang (Chefs) and Yu-Ling (Cashier) said they were willing to go back to their native country.

They claimed that they have suffered for the days that they have been locked up.

But the DCI filed an affidavit requesting to dismiss their request saying it was an abuse of court order.

“The investigations against the suspects is ongoing and critical since we are still pursuing the employer /owner of the hotel who has since gone into hiding having learnt of the arrest of the suspects,” read the affidavit.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

