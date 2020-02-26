Former Leopards Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo Joins Rayon Sports

Andre Cassa Mbungo has today been appointed the new coach of Rwandan giants Rayon Sports FC.

The 51-year-old is the resigned as AFC Leopards coach late last year over nonpayment.

“We’re delighted to announce that former AS Kigali, Police FC, Kiyovu Sports and AFC Leopards coach Cassa Mbungo Andre is joining the Gikundiro as our head coach on Thursday,” the club Tweeted.

Mbungo joined Leopards in February last year, managing to steady the club’s rocking ship but in December he quit over nonpayment.

Leopards have endured a rough financial patch since SportPesa, their form shirt sponsor, exited the Kenyan market.

He replaces Brazilian Javier Martinez Espinosa. Rayon are trailing arch-rivals APR by seven points in the title chase.

