in SPORTS

Former Leopards Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo Joins Rayon Sports

Andre Cassa Mbungo left Leopards in 2019 over nonpayment

99 Views

cassa mbungo, rayon sports
Former AFC Leopards Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo. [Courtesy]

Andre Cassa Mbungo has today been appointed the new coach of Rwandan giants Rayon Sports FC.

The 51-year-old is the resigned as AFC Leopards coach late last year over nonpayment.

“We’re delighted to announce that former AS Kigali, Police FC, Kiyovu Sports and AFC Leopards coach Cassa Mbungo Andre is joining the Gikundiro as our head coach on Thursday,” the club Tweeted.

Mbungo joined Leopards in February last year, managing to steady the club’s rocking ship but in December he quit over nonpayment.

Leopards have endured a rough financial patch since SportPesa, their form shirt sponsor, exited the Kenyan market.

He replaces Brazilian Javier Martinez Espinosa. Rayon are trailing arch-rivals APR by seven points in the title chase.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya Power Profits Dim By 92PC From Ksh3.27 Billion to Ksh262 Million

Postmortem Shows Sgt Kenei Died Of Gunshot Wound Days Before Body Was Found