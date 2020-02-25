Victor Wanyama Foundation Scholars Given Mid-Term Treat (Photos)

Victor Wanyama Foundation scholars had a memorable first mid-term break as they were treated to various activities in Nairobi.

The students drawn from different secondary schools across the country attended a mentorship program, visited the Nairobi National Museum and were taken to swim.

Six students from 48 applicants were early this year chosen for the inaugural Victor Wanyama Foundation scholarship program.

The foundation will cater to all their needs throughout secondary school life.

The students are; Eva Basweti Moraa, who joined Sironga Girls High School from Rangenyo Primary School.

Kyule David Kitusa (Lavington Primary School) to Nanyuki High School, Omondi Tamara Zawadi (Kimathi Primary School) to St. Joseph Cheptiret, Adhiya Sammy Oriko (Nasira Primary School) and Makokha Lamech (Orchard Primary School) to Maranda High School and Tirzah Shem (Nambale Primary School) to St. Brigids Kitale.

Wanyama became the first Kenyan to play in the lucrative Premier League.

He’s presently with North London side Tottenham Hotspur.

