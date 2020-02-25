Stand-by KDF Soldier Shot Dead By Police In Suspected Robbery Case

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Kahawa Garisson stand-by soldier Edwin Lemiso Sirinkit was last night shot dead in a suspected robbery case.

According to police report, Mr Sirinkit was reported by civilians to have been robbing motorists along Mwihoko-Githurai Road, forcing police on night patrol to go there.

On arrival, the police found the lone gunman armed with a G3 riffle. The police challenged him to surrender, but instead he opened fire injuring one officer identified as James Partoip who was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.

A government G3 riffle, gun butt with two magazines and 28 rounds of ammunition and a military ID were recovered from the soldier who was fatally injured.

According to KDF sources, Mr Sirinkit belongs to KDF stand-by soldiers who always keep their guns and ammunition.

It is suspected that some rogue soldiers misuse their guns by engaging in robbery with violence.

