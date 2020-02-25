in NEWS

Stand-by KDF Soldier Shot Dead By Police In Suspected Robbery Case

179 Views

The G3 Riffle and military ID recovered from the suspect. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Kahawa Garisson stand-by soldier Edwin Lemiso Sirinkit was last night shot dead in a suspected robbery case.

According to police report, Mr Sirinkit was reported by civilians to have been robbing motorists along Mwihoko-Githurai Road, forcing police on night patrol to go there.

On arrival, the police found the lone gunman armed with a G3 riffle. The police challenged him to surrender, but instead he opened fire injuring one officer identified as James Partoip who was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital for treatment.

Read: KDF Says Teen Killed In Mombasa By Navy Soldier Defied Warning Shot

A government G3 riffle, gun butt with two magazines and 28 rounds of ammunition and a military ID were recovered from the soldier who was fatally injured.

The G3 Riffle and military ID recovered from the suspect. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
According to KDF sources, Mr Sirinkit belongs to KDF stand-by soldiers who always keep their guns and ammunition.

It is suspected that some rogue soldiers misuse their guns by engaging in robbery with violence.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

miguna miguna

Attorney General Asks Court To Dismiss Miguna Miguna’s Case Against Two Airlines