Senator Ledama Olekina Released, Blames DP Ruto For His Woes

Narok senator Ledama Olekina has been released.

The lawmaker claimed Deputy President William Ruto is to blame for his woes.

Addressing reporters outside Kilimani Police Station, Ledama accused the DP of being an angry person that will not accommodate the views of others.

His lawyer George Wajackoyah earlier told journalists that his client’s arrest was as a result of malicious influence from political detractors.

“He should be set to go home. If the offense is so much heinous, the constitution allows for bail. It seems as if we are drifting back to the previous regimes where people were incarcerated to settle scores,” he said.

A fiery Ledama was apprehended in the morning by NCIC officers and others from the DCI.

He was said to have uttered remarks bordering on hate speech and incitement to violence on Saturday during a BBI rally.

