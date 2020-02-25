Safaricom Chatbot Zuri Moved To Whatsapp From Facebook Messenger

Safaricom has moved its chatbot from Facebook Messenger to Whatsapp, one of the leading conversation and chat app.

A chatbot is a computer program designed to simulate conversation with human users, especially over the Internet.

The Zuri chatbot currently does a couple of things including M-Pesa reversals, unsubscribing from annoying promo texts, paying bills and checking balance.

Zuri can also be used in airtime topup- where you can top up from M-Pesa or scratchcard, Safaricom home internet, and other services like Mshwari and KCB Loan.

Zuri will be available through Whatsapp number +254 722 000100.

How to use Zuri

Save +254 722 000100 on your contact list as “Safaricom Zuri”

Open your WhatsApp and start a new chat

Select Safaricom Zuri from your list

Send the word “Start” to begin using the bot

The chatbot utilises the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on machines to ‘behave’ like human being through machine learning.

Some chatbots use sophisticated natural language processing systems, but many simpler ones scan for keywords within the input, then pull a reply with the most matching keywords, or the most similar wording pattern, from a database.

A total of 43.3 million Kenyans have access to the internet in the country even though Google only identifies 13 million active internet users in Kenya.

According to 2019 data from the Ministry of ICT, 8.3 million Kenyans are active on social media. Kenyan users spend close to three hours a day on social media, with the most used platforms identified as Whatsapp (74%), Facebook (70%) and Twitter (50%), based on users own claimed activity.

Recent statistics from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) have shown mobile phone penetration to be above 100 percent. Internet subscriptions in Kenya stood at 45.7 million according to CAK 2019 statistics.

Mobile phones dominate the category for devices used in accessing social media in the report.

