Nairobi Women’s Hospital Cleared Of Defrauding Patients

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council (KMPDC) on Tuesday cleared the Nairobi Women’s Hospital of overcharging allegations.

In a statement, the council said that the facility charged fees not above the recommended rates as provided in the Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Professional Fees) Rules, 2016.

In its recommendations, the hospital management was asked to enhance the incorporation of doctors in the senior leadership team in order to offer medical guidance.

The hospital was also urged to put in place an appropriate policy of information management and review all business communications protocols and using only appropriate language in any correspondence.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital will also be required to regularly assess the proportion of Medical Doctors and Clinical Officers across the Hospital, so as to guide the organization on the ethics of good clinical practice.

“It was important to open our hospitals to an independent review, and we thank the Council for their detailed assessment and feedback. We will comply with all of their recommendations, as well as implement further improvements to ensure we are continuing to provide the highest quality service to our patients,” said the founder of Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Dr Sam Thenya.

Further, the Board of the Nairobi Women’s Hospital sought the services of an independent firm to review the hospital’s policies and practices. This was meant to better implement the council’s recommendations as well as improve the hospital’s quality standards.

“We are committed to tackling this matter in a manner that lives up to the long-standing trust that

the authorities, the regulators, the insurance companies, the medical community, and the patients

have placed in us,” said Thenya.

The facility was accused of ripping off patients and its management taken over by American private equity fund, Evercare.

This was after it’s chief executive Felix Wanjala was forced out.

“I have taken time to think about this, although I don’t believe the allegations are true. I would want our patients to regain confidence in us as a healthcare provider. To achieve this we need we need an independent review of our operations,” he said in a memo.

