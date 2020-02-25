Liverpool Four Wins Away From Breaking Premier League Jinx

Liverpool moved within 12 points of winning the Premier League title with their victory over West Ham on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now an incredible 22 points clear of their nearest challengers Manchester City.

After 30 years of slip-ups and near misses, a first top-flight title since 1990 is tantalizingly within their grasp.

But just when Liverpool fans thought their season could not get any better, the prospect of sealing the title at the home of their nearest rivals Everton, is now a very real one.

When is the earliest Liverpool can win the league?

The only guarantee the Reds have is that just four wins from their remaining 11 games will be enough to be crowned champions, regardless of what their rivals do.

Liverpool’s fourth game from this point of the season is against Crystal Palace at Anfield on 21 March – though that fixture will have to be rescheduled if they reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

What needs to happen for Liverpool to win the title at Goodison Park or the Etihad?

To put it simply, Liverpool need to keep winning while Manchester City need to drop points.

If City lose one or draw both of their next two Premier League games between now and 14 March then a win in the Merseyside derby at Everton on 16 March will clinch the title.

The triumph would be extra sweet for Reds fans given a goalless draw at Goodison Park last year was one of the matches that proved critical in their failure to snatch the title from Manchester City.

The stalemate in early March was the last time Liverpool dropped points, with nine successive wins still not enough to overhaul Guardiola’s men, who claimed the title by a single point on the final day of the season.

However, if Klopp’s team were to lose once before they are scheduled to play City at Etihad Stadium on 4 April, they could win the title in Manchester.

What’s the earliest a team has won the Premier League?

Manchester United hold the record for the earliest Premier League title win, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s men claiming victory in 2000-01 on 14 April.

The earliest Premier League title win by games remaining, rather than by date, is five – a record also set by United in 2000-01, as well as Manchester City in 2017-18.

