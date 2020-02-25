Senator Ledama Olekina Arrested Over Hate Speech, Incitement To Violence

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has been arrested in Nairobi over alleged hate speech.

The legislator was leaving Royal Media Services (RMS), Hurlingham.

In a tweet, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) confirmed the arrest, noting that he (Ledama) was apprehended over hate speech and incitement to violence.

“The Senator of Narok County, Hon. Ledama Olekina has been arrested by NCIC in partnership with @DCI_Kenya over hate speech & incitement to violence which has threatened the cohesion fabric in Narok County and its environs,” the tweet read.

He has been taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling.

Ledama is said to have uttered inciting remarks on Saturday during a BBI rally in Narok and again on Wednesday during the live recording of the JKL show on Citizen TV.

Over the weekend, the senator said the Maa community had been sidelined and land issues needed to be addressed.

“On matters of food security, what will our people eat if you take our land? They must remain as agricultural land, use legitimate process if you want to subdivide them,” said Olekina.

“So long as I live, I will pursue justice for these people who I represent,” he said.

He also said that the land issues should be addressed by the BBI.

“We have serious issues, BBI has given us the opportunity to say everything that is ailing us. Land use policy has been violated in Narok, nobody is getting a change of use of their land,” he averred.

Speaking to Jeff Koinange in the middle of the week, he said that the Maa counties have been ‘terrorized and stigmatized’ for a very long time.

“Maasai issues will be better articulated by Maasais and am not going to apologize for that,” he continued.

