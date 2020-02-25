DPP Urges Court To Hold Ex-IEBC CEO James Oswago, 3 Others Over Irregularities In Procurement Of Sh1.3 Billion Election Devices

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has ordered the courts to hold former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, James Oswago and 3 others over the irregularities in the procurement of Voter Identification Devices (VIDs) worth Sh1.3 billion.

This was in reference to the 2013 General Elections, with the case detailing the procurement of 30,000 VIDs.

Taking to Twitter, the DPP stated that the prosecution led by Vincent Monda had told the court that Face Technologies Limited used in the tender was to procure 30,000 VIDs but was instead asked to procure both VIDs and laptops without giving prior information to the committee.

“Prosecution urges court to hold former IEBC CEO James Oswago & 3 others liable for procurement irregularities in Sh1.3B voter identification devices tender. Prosecution led by Vincent Monda told the court that Face Technologies Ltd was to procure 30,000 voter identification devices (VIDs) but was instead asked to procure both VIDs and laptops, a variance that the tender committee was not informed about,” read the tweet.

The ruling for the case has been set for March 23, 2020, where the court will pronounce whether the persons involved will be put on the defence.

On June 28, 2018, the Sh1.3 billion graft case against Oswago and three others was adjourned by Milimani Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo after former IEBC vice-chairperson Lilian Bokeeye Mahiri-Zaja and other prosecution witnesses completed their testimony.

The former Vice-Chairperson had indicated that she was uncertain whether the procurement laws for the Sh1.3 billion tenders were followed or not.

Oswago was charged alongside former deputy secretary in charge of support services Wilson Shollei, finance and procurement director Edward Karisa and acting procurement manager Willy Kamanga.

“These failures were mainly managerial human in nature as the commission had major challenges, with time being a major constraint in a tight electoral calendar,” the commissioner was quoted.

