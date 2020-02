Insurance Regulatory Authority Delists 80 Insurance Brokerage Firms, Here Are their Names

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has finally unveiled a list of Insurance Brokerage Firms you must avoid in 2020 as their businesses will not be recognised by the regulator.

According to IRA’s notice issued on February 19, 2020, just 133 brokerage firms meet the required conditions while 80 are banned from operating in the market.

With 213 operating in 2019, the decrease represents a 30 per cent drop with the list having some surprising names. Companies like Waumini, Nyadwe, Koolridge and Pacific Insurance Brokers are known to be huge in their operations.

The IRA list has been awaited by the industry with strong protest expected among the banned firms. Find the list of the validly licensed firms here.

The companies have been banned for not remitting insurance premiums with the outstanding amount being Ksh 43 billion. IRA also indicated that the delisted insurance brokerage firms had not complied with the new license conditions in the Insurance Act.

Insurance firms were not affected.

Here is the List of Delisted Insurance Brokers:-

AA Insurance Brokers Limited

Aboo Insurance Brokers Limited

AL- Amin Insurance Brokers Limited

Alpha-Levits Insurance Brokers Limited

Apis Insurance Brokers Limited

A-Plan Insurance Brokers Limited

Associated Insurance Brokers Limited

Bafana Insurance Brokers Limited

Batlex Insurance Brokers Limited

Bental Insurance Brokers Limited

Berkley Insurance Brokers Limited

Centaur Insurance Brokers Limited

Chartwell Insurance Brokers Limited

Clarkson Insurance Brokers Limited

Consolidated Insurance Brokers Limited

Crownscope Insurance Brokers Limited

Eden Rock Insurance Brokers Limited

Entreplat Insurance Brokers Limited

Fairsure Insurance Brokers Limited

Fast Fit Insurance Brokers Limited

First Accord Insurance Brokers Limited

Font Insurance Brokers Limited

Fortune Insurance Brokers Limited

Goldfield Insurance Brokers Limited

Harbinger Insurance Brokers Limited

Harmony Insurance Brokers Limited

Hawk Bay Insurance Brokers Limited

Homeland Insurance Brokers Limited

Kan Insurance Brokers Limited

Kelon Insurance Brokers Limited

Kenfident Insurance Brokers Limited

Koolridge Insurance Brokers Limited

Ksembi Insurance Brokers Limited

Lalit Sodha Insurance Brokers Limited

Lema Insurance Brokers Limited

Losagi Insurance Brokers Limited

Macly Insurance Brokers Limited

Mik Insurance Brokers Limited

Millenium Insurance Brokers Limited

Minlet Insurance Brokers Limited

Niconat Insurance Brokers Limited

Nyadwe Insurance Brokers Limited

Octagon Insurance Brokers Limited

Pacific Insurance Brokers (Ea) Limited

Paladin Insurance Brokers Limited

Palsha Insurance Brokers Limited

Plan & Place Insurance Brokers Limited

Platinum Insurance Brokers Limited

Porim Insurance Brokers Limited

Prime Mover Insurance Brokers Limited

Primeken Insurance Brokers Limited

Royal Associates Insurance Brokers Limited

Sakaka Insurance Brokers Limited

Samnel Insurance Brokers Limited

Scanner Insurance Brokers Limited

Sedgwick Kenya Insurance Brokers Limited

Select And Protect Insurance Brokers Limited

Shree Insurance Brokers Limited

Solian Insurance Brokers Limited

Southern Sahara Insurance Brokers Limited

Spire Insurance Brokers Limited

Swinton Insurance Brokers (K) Limited

Underwriting Africa Insurance Brokers Limited

Utmost Insurance Brokers Limited

Vike Insurance Brokers Limited

Waumini Insurance Brokers Limited

Wilsmart Insurance Brokers

Zulmac Insurance Brokers Limited

The delisted firms cannot transact any brokerage business as the IRA licences run from January to December every year.

