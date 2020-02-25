Governor Mike Sonko Surrenders County Functions To National Gov’t

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has surrendered functions of Nairobi County Government to the National Government pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution

In a land mark agreement signed at State House today, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in concurrence with President Uhuru Kenyatta, signed an agreement, handing over functions of the Nairobi County Government to the National Government.

The signing of the agreement was also witnessed by the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka and the Attorney General Paul Kihara.

The National Government therefore, will take over the following functions of the County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Government Planning and Development.

Sonko is facing corruption charges and is out on Ksh15 million bail. He was in December barred from accessing his office after he was charged with 19 counts of misappropriating Ksh357 million from county coffers.

Nairobi MCA were planning to table an impeachment motion next week, but it is now not clear how the cards will play.

