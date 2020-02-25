Chinese Nationals Caught On Camera Caning Kenyan Beg To Be Deported

Chinese Manager filmed whipping Kenyan waiter among three other Nationals have begged a Kenyan Court to deport them.

The four, Deng Hailan (Caught on Camera), Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang (Chefs) and Yu-Ling (Cashier) were appearing before High Court judge Luka Kimaru where they stated that they were willing to be deported.

The prosecution has however sought time to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecution in regards to the case.

Initially, they had filed an application to have the order to have them detained for 15 days reduced, with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti opposing it.

Read: Chinese Manager Filmed Whipping Kenyan Waiter, Three Others To Remain In Custody

Kinoti, through the Investigating Officer Noah Kiplagat indicated that the application to reduce the number of days for detention should be dismissed as it was aimed to bring injustice.

“Considering the nature of investigations and logistics involved, the 15 days sought in the trial court will enable us conclusively complete this multi-agency investigation without delay,” said Kiplangat.

Kiplagat argued that the actions of the Chinese nationals had degraded the human rights of the Kenyan worker and accounted that the suspects’ fingerprints had already been submitted to the National Registration Bureau and Criminal Registration Bureau with the results yet to be released.

“The investigations against the suspects are ongoing and since we are still pursuing the employer/owner of the hotel who has since gone into hiding having learnt of the arrest of the suspects,” added Kiplangat.

Read Also: Court Suspends Deportation Order On Chinese Nationals Caught Whipping Kenyan Worker

The video that went viral captured the manager raining whips on the waiter, whilst asking him to indicate where he most preferred to be caned.

He was accused of trying to bribe the journalist who sought after the story by promising him Sh20,000.

Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter. https://t.co/1Cjo0BHTGs — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 9, 2020