KPA Employee In Ksh2.7 Billion Scandal Under Probe Over Ksh90 Million Deposit

Detectives are not hot in pursuit after Anthony Muhanji, a senior works officer at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) after he received a deposit of Ksh90 million through his company, Mukitek Investment Ltd.

According to court documents by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the payment was not supported by any documents, raising alarm over a possible fraudulent deal.

“There are reasonable grounds to suspect that the respondents received public funds from Kenya Ports Authority through corrupt conduct contrary to the provision of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act,”court documents read in part.

Mukitek first received Ksh68.2 million from KPA on November 28, 2018 while another Ksh10 million was deposited in the same account on February 6, 2019.

Muhanji withdrew Ksh5.5 million in cash in three tranches then transferred Ksh50 million to Telkom Kenya accounts, allegedly to acquire a prime property belonging to the company in Kileleshwa Estate.

Telkom said that the amount was received from Stone Contractors Ltd, which is also controlled by Muhanji. The account was frozen by the court, even as EACC applied to have the amount recovered.

“An order is hereby granted freezing Sh50 million in bank account number 0104…held in the name of Telkom Kenya Ltd at Standard Charted Bank Kenya Ltd, thereby prohibiting the respondent by themselves, or through their agents, servants or assign from transferring, disposing of, wasting, or in any way dealing with the funds in the said account,” the High Court ruled on Friday.

Muhanji was adversely mentioned in another Ksh2.7 billion scandal entailing bosses at KPA including managing director Daniel Manduku, general manager in charge of operations William Rutto and principal works officer Bernard Nyobange.

Investigations revealed that the bosses diverted Ksh2.5 billion of Ksh3 billion meant for the purchase of land for the Inland Container Deport in Nairobi.

Ksh500 million was diverted for concreting of the Makongeni yard while Ksh2 billion was used for dredging the Mombasa port and only Ksh500 million was retained for the original purpose.

Since then, Manduku went to court to stop his prosecution and was granted a Ksh500,000 anticipatory bail.

