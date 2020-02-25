Aden Duale Urges President Uhuru, Raila To Halt “Divisive” BBI Rallies Before March

Garissa Township MP and leader of majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale wants BBI rallies halted by March, 2020.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Duale claimed that the rallies held on weekends have divided Kenyans and do not serve the purpose as envisioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

He further noted that the BBI rallies do not conduct civic education.

“These rallies are not helping, I want to beg you to talk the lead key leaders of this country, most of the pastoralists leaders have not been attending these rallies because they don’t serve the purpose of BBI.

“This is the only team gazetted in law to take the BBI recommendations. Now, how do you ask me to take my views to a political rally?” posed Duale.

The Garissa legislator also opined that there is no budget for the rallies, adding that they were being used as a politicking tool for 2022.

“Every weekend, we see these very well organized rallies whose funding we do not know. As Majority Leader, I can tell you, there is no budget line for those rallies in the current budget as far as I am concerned,” he said.

On Saturday, Senator Ledama Olekina was accused of making inciting remarks after claiming the Maa community has been “stigmatized and terrorized” for a long time.

Responding to the “divisive” utterances, Deputy President William Ruto said the BBI rallies were being used to spread hate and ethnic profiling.

“If this story we are being told about nobody can stop reggae… If the reggae is what we are seeing; the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities, and the hate and campaign of one community against the other. If that is the reggae they are talking about… My friend reggae shall stop. We shall stop it,” said Ruto.

Leaders allied to the DP have also said that the rallies, spearheaded by the former prime minister have been whipping up tribal emotions, a recipe for disaster.

“Brothers and Sisters the BBI is a SHAM. It will leave Kenya more divided than ever before. It is quickly gaining momentum in Balkanizing our country and whipping up terrible tribal emotions. The BBI is BAD for Kenya! BBI is the greatest political CON JOB of our TIME. It’s a SCUM! (sic),” Nakuru senator Susan Kihika said.

