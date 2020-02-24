Waiguru, Sabina Chege Should Apologise To Kikuyus Over Narok BBI Rally – City Pastor

A city pastor, Pastor Godfrey Migwi, now wants Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege to apologise to the Kikuyu community over the Narok BBI rally, that was termed by many as tribal.

In the rally, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina said the community must stand firm to protect their land and territory as leaders from the Maa community, sentiments which were seen as targeting the Kikuyu community who have settled in Narok.

“The community’s issues will be articulated by the Maasai people. We are very hospitable, we have invited everybody to this meeting. We must stand firm to protect our land and territory. Are we children of a lesser god? Why have we become the target of everybody,” said Ole Kina.

Waiguru and Chege, who were present in the rally, did not condemn the sentiments, mostly due to their political alignment.

Read: Luhya is the Most Populous Tribe in Kenya, Not Kikuyu – Khalwale

Instead, they were captured on record heckling Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala who spoke against gender proposals in the BBI.

Following the development, Migwi in a Facebook post opined that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should be discarded as “it is meant for the wealthy political class”.

“It’s not good for common mwananchi , it’s only for the big fish and the rich families that’s why politicians can utter words against some communities without fear. Ethnicity is on rise in this nation. (Anne) Waiguru and Sabina Chege remember you owe Kikuyu community apology for yesterday’s (Saturday) meeting in Narok,” wrote the vocal man of the cloth.

“We must say no to BBI , it was not meant for uniting Kenyans , we must by force and wisdom stop the so called confusing reggae,” he added.

Read: Moses Kuria, Junet In Twitter Spat Over Alleged Cancellation Of BBI Narok Meetin

Chege and Waiguru were also condemned by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who felt that the two should have condemned Kina.

“Dear Anne Waiguru and Sabina Chege. When Ledama ole Kina was vomiting vitriol against other tribes in Narok, how exactly did you feel? Strange you heckled Raphael Wanjala and cheered on Ledama. Even Ngunjiri Wambugu kept off. That’s how low the two of you have sunk. People of Kirinyaga and Muranga, you chose people who are in business but I won’t mention which business,” Kuria added.

Speaking over the weekend in Embu, Deputy President William Ruto condemned the utterances, saying that “the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities” be stopped immediately.

“If this story we are being told about nobody can stop reggae… If the reggae is what we are seeing; the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities, and the hate and campaign of one community against the other. If that is the reggae they are talking about… My friend reggae shall stop. We shall stop it,” said Ruto.

Read: DP Ruto Dismisses Reports Linking His Office To Fraudulent Sh39 Billion Firearms Deal As “Smear Campaign”

The senator made the remarks days after he was condemned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission for the statements he made on national television.

“In the morning, those who are non-Maasai held a meeting in Rongai. We held our meeting at the Maasai Lodge. We were there to articulate on our issues. Maasai issues will be better articulated by Maasais and am not going to apologise for that,” Kina said during an interview in JKL on Wednesday night.

Ole Kina’s comments caught the attention of Kenyans on social media who condemned him for being tribal.

NCIC has also asked Kenyans to maintain peace and to continue engaging in the BBI process even as it continues looking into the matter.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu