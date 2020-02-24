Use Of Old Passports Extended By A Year To March 2021

Kenyans will be able to use their old passports for another year, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said on Monday.

According to the CS, old passports will still be in use until March 2021.

He further noted that the deadline was extended because 1.8 million Kenyans mostly in the diaspora are yet to replace the document.

“The government has extended the deadline for voiding the current dark blue machine-readable passport by 12 months.

“As such, its holders may continue using it until March 1, 2021 when it will no longer be valid for traveling,” a tweet read.

Locally, citizens can apply for their E-passports in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu. In the diaspora, one can acquire the document in Berlin, Paris, London, Washington DC, Johannesburg and Dubai.

Initially the old generation travel documents had been set to be phased out on September 1, 2019 but the date extended to March 2020.

This was following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has today directed Cabinet secretaries for Foreign Affairs and Interior to work with Foreign Missions across the world to facilitate the issuance of visas to Kenyans on the current passports.

“The directive has in effect, extended the deadline for travel on the new e-passport to March 1, 2020 for all Kenyans,” said government spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna.

