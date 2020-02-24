Sh4.9 Billion Aircraft Deal Puts Ministry Of Interior On The Spot

The Ministry of Interior is on the spot over Sh4.9 billion worth aircraft deal awarded to a foreign firm in the financial year 2017/2018.

According to an audit report, the due procedure was not followed in the purchasing of three helicopters in a contract awarded the firm.

The helicopters were meant for the Police airwing and were initially tendered at Sh4 billion before later being increased to Sh4.9 billion.

Therefore, over Sh900 million is said to have been unaccounted for with Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho accounting that they catered for specifications that were essential for the safety of the helicopters.

Making an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Kibicho stated that the difference in the amounts was as a result of errors as the helicopters detailed special specifications that had not been initially indicated.

“Even though the initial figure went up, taxpayers got value for money after additional features were added to the helicopter,” Kibicho is quoted.

However, in a different report by the former Auditor General Edward Ouko, on July 29, 2018, the Auditor General revealed that the cost of three helicopters acquired from a foreign supplier by the National Police Service (NPS) had been inflated by nearly Ksh1 billion.

It was also noted that only one bidder was invited and issued with the relevant bid documents dated March 29, 2017.

The new helicopters that the foreign firm weer to purchase included: AW139 LE, AW139 VIP, and AW119 KX.

Additionally, the former Auditor General’s report indicated that only two helicopters of registration number 5Y-DIG and 5Y-PEU were purchased following due process of being insured in accordance with the Civil Aviation Regulations as well as being certified by the manufacturer.

“No evidence was provided to show that technical input in the preparation of the tender documents. As a result, additional essential standard avionics helicopter parts required to be issued to form the basis of tender preparation and subsequent negotiations were not included in the original tender documents contrary to Section 104 (a) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015,” read the report.

In another different tender, Ouko exposed the National Police Service for having procured general-purpose machine guns and AK-47 rifles from a foreign firm worth Sh27 million, yet the company awarded the tender did not provide a certificate of incorporation nor a weaponry authorization.

Nonetheless, the tender was awarded and purchases proceeded yet it should have been disqualified.

“Failure to meet all the requirements by the bidder should have led to automatic disqualification. However, the tender was awarded to the bidder contrary to Section 80 (1) and (2) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015,” noted Ouko.

