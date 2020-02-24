Businessman Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki Dies At Aga Khan Hospital

The National Alliance Party (TNA) founder member, veteran opposition and businessman Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki has died at the Aga Khan hospital.

Through a statement by the family, it was reported that he had been undergoing treatment at the said hospital before succumbing at 1:30 AM.

Through his TNA party, President Uhuru Kenyatta successfully bid for the presidential ticket in 2013 and thus ascended to power.

Ideally, Nginyo is remembered as an outstanding politician who played an instrumental role in multiparty democracy.

He is also renowned as a business mogul, with different businesses set up in different parts of the country. For instance, he is regarded as one of the pioneers of African Gold in the post-colonial years and ideally set up the first Gold Club, Ndumberi Golf Club that catered for indigenous Kenyans.

He also owns Nginyo Towers on Nairobi’s Moktar Daddah Street with other investments behind the Lenana Mount Hotel.

During his ailing days a few years back, he was visited by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga at his Redhill Home in Limuru, Kiambu County where he was described as a fighter for the betterment of democracy.

“Nginyo is an old friend. He was a friend of the late Jaramogi, and has been a fighter for the betterment of this country’s democracy,” Raila is quoted in November 2018.

Other leaders have also remembered him as a peace-loving person who focused on National cohesion.

