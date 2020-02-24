MP Johanna Ng’eno Arrested For Allegedly Holding Illegal BBI Meeting In Narok

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno was on Monday evening arrested alongside two MCAs.

The lawmaker was apparently arrested for holding a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Narok.

The MCAs are Jefferson Langat- Ololulunga Ward and Stanley Langat – Ilkerin ward.

In a dramatic turn of events, police lobbed teargas to disperse area residents witnessing the arrest.

Ng’eno, an alleged Deputy President William Ruto ally was in a heated argument with cops who later handcuffed and ushered into a police car.

They are being held at the Ololulunga police station.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the MP was arrested for holding a “meeting without the permission of BBI secretariat.”

“Mheshimiwa Johanna Ng’eno has been arrested while on -meet the people tour-in his Narok county. Accused of holding a meeting without the permission of BBI secretariat. Meanwhile, the hate mongers are roaming freely. It can’t get crazier and foolish than this,” he tweeted.

Mheshimiwa Johanna Ng’eno has been arrested while on -meet the people tour-in his Narok county. Accused of holding a meeting without the permission of BBI secretariat. Meanwhile the hate mongers are roaming freely. It can’t get crazier and foolish than this 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2FxBLGg1uI — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 24, 2020

Also commenting on the matter was digital strategist Dennis Itumbi who alleged that speaking against the BBI report has now become a crime.

Emurua Dikkir MP Johanna Ng'eno Arrested As a friend puts it there is a new crime in town, "..any person who publishes or utters any statement, rumour or report against BBI and which is likely to cause the public not to support BBI is guilty of a misdemeanour…." Very well pic.twitter.com/IUjKBP0gwG — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 24, 2020

According to Itumbi, the MP has been released following “express orders from above.”

“Reggae of Illegal arrest Stopped! Emurua Dikkir MP Johanna Ng’eno released on Express “orders from above”,” his tweet read in part.

Reggae of Illegal arrest Stopped! Emurua Dikkir MP Johanna Ng'eno released on Express " orders from above" "Tumeona, Mkono wa Bwana…." Earlier before the arrest, there was an imaginary crime, arrested for holding a meeting in his constituency & notifying the police about it. pic.twitter.com/NSiZequzW3 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 24, 2020

In January Ng’eno urged leaders in support of Ruto to stay away from BBI meetings which he referred to as ODM meetings.

“My advice to my group, especially Ruto’s supporters, is that we have been humiliated enough and Kenyans have seen and heard of the same, so I do not see any why we should attend,” he said.

