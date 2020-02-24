in NEWS

MP Johanna Ng’eno Arrested For Allegedly Holding Illegal BBI Meeting In Narok

Emurrua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno was arrested on Monday for holding a BBI meeting in Narok

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno was on Monday evening arrested alongside two MCAs.

The lawmaker was apparently arrested for holding a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Narok.

The MCAs are Jefferson Langat- Ololulunga Ward and Stanley Langat – Ilkerin ward.

In a dramatic turn of events, police lobbed teargas to disperse area residents witnessing the arrest.

Ng’eno, an alleged Deputy President William Ruto ally was in a heated argument with cops who later handcuffed and ushered into a police car.

They are being held at the Ololulunga police station.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the MP was arrested for holding a “meeting without the permission of BBI secretariat.”

“Mheshimiwa Johanna Ng’eno has been arrested while on -meet the people tour-in his Narok county. Accused of holding a meeting without the permission of BBI secretariat. Meanwhile, the hate mongers are roaming freely. It can’t get crazier and foolish than this,” he tweeted.

Also commenting on the matter was digital strategist Dennis Itumbi who alleged that speaking against the BBI report has now become a crime.

According to Itumbi, the MP has been released following “express orders from above.”

“Reggae of Illegal arrest Stopped! Emurua Dikkir MP Johanna Ng’eno released on Express “orders from above”,” his tweet read in part.

In January Ng’eno urged leaders in support of Ruto to stay away from BBI meetings which he referred to as ODM meetings.

“My advice to my group, especially Ruto’s supporters, is that we have been humiliated enough and Kenyans have seen and heard of the same, so I do not see any why we should attend,” he said.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

