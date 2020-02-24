Government Pathologist Fails To Show Up For Sgt Kipyegon Kenei’s Autopsy

The postmortem for late Kipyegon Kenei, the sergeant attached to DP William Ruto’s office who was found dead in his Imara Daima house has been postponed to Wednesday, February 26 after the Government pathologist Johansen Oduor failed to show up.

The postmortem had been scheduled for today, Monday, February 24 from 9.00am with the family kept waiting at the Chiromo morgue.

The family suspects foul play alluding that there was a plan to have what they term as murder covered up.

The deceased brother, Emmanuel Kenei on Friday refuted claims that their kin had taken his own life, adding that in their last communication he did not exhibit any signs of a troubled man.

Read: Dead Officer Who Was Attached To DP Ruto’s Office Left Behind 5-Day Old Baby

He left behind a 5-day old baby, an elder son and a wife, and was supposed to make formal the marriage through a wedding that was to take place in August.

Emmanuel also recounted that he learnt of his brother’s death from the media, while at their Chemasis home in Rongai, Nakuru county and is yet to come to terms with the incident.

“The claims that he shot himself are baseless because he did not show any signs that he was troubled. If there is a hand that involved, all we ask the government is to fast-track investigations to serve him justice,” Emmanuel is quoted.

The father, Chesang, while speaking to the media called upon authorities to investigate the cause of his son’s death, adding that failure to do that would result in deaths of many others.

Read Also: DP Ruto Mourns Imara Daima Cop, Wants Death Thoroughly Investigated

“Don’t sleep on the investigations. Today it is my son, tomorrow will be another one,” said the father.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenei was expected to record a statement over the fake Sh39 billion military equipment tender deal with two Polish businessmen as he was reported to be on duty with five other guards.

The case details Sh39 billion fake firearms tender that puts former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa on the spot.

Deputy President William Ruto’s office is also caught up in the mess as it was established to be the venue where the deal was made, and an apparent meeting conducted.

Read Also: Officer On Duty During Echesa’s Meeting At Annex Office Found Dead

However, following the arrests, the Office of the Deputy President distanced itself from the syndicate and apparently claimed that the accused persons and the Polish businessmen only accessed the waiting area for a short amount of time, between 9.39.05 AM and 10.02 AM, Thursday, 13 February.

In a statement that circulated online signed by David Mugonyi, secretary communication in the DP’s office, the men claimed to have had an appointment with the deputy president who was on the material day working from his Karen office.

Mugonyi also indicated that Echesa and the businessmen did not at any time meet DP’s PA Farouk Kibet, Private secretary Reuben Maiyo and his chief of staff Ken Osinde, as earlier reported.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu