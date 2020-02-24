Gor Mahia Bounce Back, Tusker Stumble As KPL Takes Shape

Gor Mahia survived Zoo FC scare to win 2-3 at the Green Stadium, Kericho on Sunday.

The win was K’Ogalo’s first in three games – easing pressure on coach Steven Polack.

Twice Gor Mahia came from a losing position to bag the victory. Kepha Ondati gave the hosts a first-half lead but Gor Mahia leveled through defender Elvis Ranock is the second half.

Mathew Odongo restored the lead in the 67th minute but yet again the defending champions leveled through Nicholas Kipkirui ten minutes later.

Samuel Onyango secured the win in the added time, tapping from close range after being set up by skipper Kenneth Muguna.

In another fixture of the day, title contenders Tusker FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito FC at Ruaraka.

The Brewers went ahead through Chrispinus Onyango in the second half but Paul Kiongera’s stoppage-time equalizer denied them maximum points.

Gor Mahia leads the table on 48 points, four points off second-placed KK Homeboyz, who annihilated Chemelil Sugar 6-0 and six points clear of Tusker, who have played a game less.

