Kibabii University Student Faith Ogalo Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics In Taekwondo (Photos)

A university student has become the first Kenyan to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Faith Ogalo, a third-year student at Kibabii University, made the cut after winning her heavyweight category in the African qualifiers in Morocco Sunday.

BREAKING!

Faith Ogalo,a 3rd Year Student from Kibabii University has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after emerging victorious in her Taekwondo heavy weight category final clash at the Africa qualifiers in Rabat,Morocco. Congratulations!#RoadToTokyo2020#TeamKenya2020🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/P9Xnm8xM6N — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 23, 2020

In Dakar, Senegal boxing prospect Royton Okwiri failed to progress past the quarters after being eliminated by Ugandan David Ssemujji on a split decision in the middleweight category.

Rayton ‘Boom Boom’ Okwiri🇰🇪 bows out in the middleweight second round of Olympics Qualifier in Dakar, Senegal after judges went for Ugandan David Ssemujji on a split decision. #RoadtoTokyo2020 #Tokyo2020 #TeamKenya🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/Ion3hu8YxW — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 23, 2020

Also out is Shaffi Bakari in the flyweight. Shaffi was dismissed by Ghanaian Selemanu Tetteh also by a split decision.

Shaffi Bakari🇰🇪 eliminated in the second round of flyweight at Africa Olympics Qualifier in Dakar, Senegal after judges awarded Ghanian Selemanu Tetteh on a split decision victory. #TeamKenya2020 #Tokyo2020 #HitSquad pic.twitter.com/5dK44YKQ1m — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 23, 2020

Kenyan Christine Ongare stopped Burundian Ornella Havyarimana in the women’s flyweight to win by clear points and set up a quarter-final berth with Mondestine Munga.

Christine Ongare🇰🇪 stopped Burundian Ornella Havyarimana in the women's flyweight to win by clear points and set up a quarter final berth with Mondestine Munga #RoadtoTokyo2020 #TeamKenya2020 pic.twitter.com/yCpfXScIhD — National Olympic Committee – Kenya (@OlympicsKe) February 23, 2020

“It is a good start for me, as I look to qualify for the Olympics for the second time after making the quarter-finals at the last qualifiers in Cameroon. The weather here is too heavy for us, so when you can get a winning start it’s nice,” Ongare said after advancing to quarters.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu