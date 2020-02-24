in SPORTS

Kibabii University Student Faith Ogalo Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics In Taekwondo (Photos)

Kibabii University Student Faith Ogalo Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics. [Courtesy]

A university student has become the first Kenyan to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Faith Ogalo, a third-year student at Kibabii University, made the cut after winning her heavyweight category in the African qualifiers in Morocco Sunday.

In Dakar, Senegal boxing prospect Royton Okwiri failed to progress past the quarters after being eliminated by Ugandan David Ssemujji on a split decision in the middleweight category.

Also out is Shaffi Bakari in the flyweight. Shaffi was dismissed by Ghanaian Selemanu Tetteh also by a split decision.

Kenyan Christine Ongare stopped Burundian Ornella Havyarimana in the women’s flyweight to win by clear points and set up a quarter-final berth with Mondestine Munga.

“It is a good start for me, as I look to qualify for the Olympics for the second time after making the quarter-finals at the last qualifiers in Cameroon. The weather here is too heavy for us, so when you can get a winning start it’s nice,” Ongare said after advancing to quarters.

