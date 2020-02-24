in SPORTS

Banned Ex-Olympic Champion Asbel Kiprop Turns To Motorsports

asbel kiprop
Former Olympic and three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop has announced that he will pursue a new career in motorsports.

The 30-year-old Police Constable, who is serving a four-year doping ban, made the revelation on his Twitter handle.

“I’m ready to begin again in a sport that doesn’t have doping conspiracy.
I will be patient again to be able to be Champion.

I will be climbing this ladder hoping to learn the next game.”

Kiprop has vehemently denied ever doping and at one point threatened to use his gun to “earn myself justice.”

“I pray to National Police Service to dismiss me now. Before I use their machinery to earn myself justice. Kindly, IAAF come take your medals. I don’t need any on my house wall,” a frustrated Kiprop tweeted last year.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

