We Shall Stop BBI Reggae, DP William Ruto Says

Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents could face a stiff opposition from Deputy President William Ruto, following previous utterances in Narok that have been regarded tribal.

Speaking today at Full Gospel Gatunduri Church in Embu, Ruto said that “the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities”.

“If this story we are being told about nobody can stop reggae… If the reggae is what we are seeing; the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities, and the hate and campaign of one community against the other. If that is the reggae they are talking about… My friend reggae shall stop. We shall stop it,” said Ruto.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina speaking in a BBI rally in Narok yesterday said the community must stand firm to protect their land and territory as leaders from the Maa community, sentiments that have been perceived by many as tribal.

“The community’s issues will be articulated by the Maasai people. We are very hospitable, we have invited everybody to this meeting. We must stand firm to protect our land and territory. Are we children of a lesser god? Why have we become the target of everybody,” said Ole Kina.

According to Ruto, the sentiments were meant to spread hatred and fear, vowing that he will not be blackmailed or threatened.

“Naskia sana sana watu wengi wa reggae ni watu wa kuvuta bangi. Sasa kama mnatuambia ati hii reggae ambayo sakramenti yake ni bangi ati haiwezi kusimamishwa Kenya hii ambayo inamcha mungu… mnacheza,” said Ruto.

He added: “We are not going to be blackmailed or threatened or victimized by people who don’t believe in God.”

The DP was accompanied by among other MPs Moses Kuria, Ndindi Nyoro, Rigathi Gachagua John Muchiri, Jane Wanjuki Thitima.

