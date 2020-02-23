Uncertainty In North Eastern BBI Rally As Regional Leaders Differ

Garissa Township MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale is unlikely to attend today’s North Eastern edition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally, it has emerged.

This comes after Duale missed the delegates meeting, where regional leaders presented their views and grievances.

Today’s rally will draw residents and leaders from Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties.

Last week, Duale said that ruled out discussions on BBI unless the government addresses insecurity and deployment of teachers in the region.

However, Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji who is also BBI task force national chairman said that Duale cannot give ultimatums to the national government.

“BBI is a wind that will sweep away anybody who dares to obstruct it, we must not give ultimatums to the government but have our issues addressed in a sober way,” said Haji.

Haji’s sentiments were supported by Governor Ali Korane, who said that BBI will address issues arising from decades of marginalisation and under-development in the region.

Duale said he fully supports the BBI but added he would only attend rallies organised by his party leaders, President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. He said as chair of leaders from the pastoralist areas, he will presenting his views before BBI team on Tuesday.

Leaders who attended the delegates meeting include MPs Abdi Omar Shurie, Dr Mohamed Dahiye, Abdikarim Osman, Rashid Kassim, Kulow Maalim, Aden Keynan, MCAs.

Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi and Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali also attended the meeting.