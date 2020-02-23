Medics Flee Makindu Sub-county Hospital Over Coronavirus Scare

Medics at Makindu Sub-County Hospital in Makueni County are reported to have fled the facility after police officers brought in five critically ill Chinese patients.

The hospital was ghosted for hours, leaving the five Chinese patients, the police and a few unattended patients in the facility.

“The scare was aggravated by the fact that the Chinese, who accompanied the patients, had face masks,” said a medic who spoke to the Nation.

Makueni County health chief officer Patrick Musyoki however dismissed the claim as unfounded, saying there were no coronavirus patients admitted in the facility.

“There are no cases of coronavirus admitted to Makindu hospital as confirmed by the hospital management,” he said.

The five are reported to have been quarantined and a doctor assigned to monitor their condition.

Sources at the facility revealed that samples were taken from the patients and taken to the National Influenza Laboratory in Nairobi for testing.

The five work at Sinohydro Corporation, the Chinese contractor building Kibwezi-Kitui Road.

This comes days after another Chinese National was quarantined at Mutomo Shopping Centre after arriving into the country from China over suspected coronavirus infection.

Another Chinese national quarantined self in Naivasha after arriving into the country from China last week.

