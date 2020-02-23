Luhya is the Most Populous Tribe in Kenya, Not Kikuyu – Khalwale

The Luhya community is the most populous tribe in Kenya and not Kikuyus as revealed by the 2019 Census report, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has said.
Speaking in Shinyalu yesterday, Khalwale said that the census numbers were doctored and did not represent the truth in the country, saying they were aimed at effecting more resource allocation to the Central region.
“According to the Census report released yesterday (Friday, February 21), members of the Kikuyu group are bigger in population than Luhyas. I would like Kenyans to know that according to us, academicians, the most populous community in Kenya is the Luhya group. And that ‘fact’ is from statisticians and professors from the University of Nairobi. The joke that the government wants to engage in by showing that the Luhya community has fewer people than the Kikuyu community, is motivated by the fact that 45 per cent of funds to County Governments is allocated based on population size,” said Khalwale.
“They want us to earn little compared to our Kikuyu counterparts. We should get what we deserve,” he added.
According to Volume III of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census results, the Kikuyu community is the most populous at 8.14 million people.
It was followed by Luhyas at 6.82 million and Kalenjins at 6.35 million. The top three tribes make up almost half of the Kenyan population (44.7 per cent) of 47.6 million.
Luos are ranked fourth at 5 million, Kambas fifth at 4.6million, while Somalis in Kenya at 2.7 million and Kisiis at 2.7 million. Total number of Mijikendas is 2.4 million, Meru 1.9 million and Maasai 1.1 million.
The numbers will play a crucial role in demarcating boundaries and allocation of resources to the counties as well as national planning.
Also, the numbers are expected to shape the 2022 succession politics, with the top five most populous communities expected to be determining factor.
