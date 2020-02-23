Luhya is the Most Populous Tribe in Kenya, Not Kikuyu – Khalwale

The Luhya community is the most populous tribe in Kenya and not Kikuyus as revealed by the 2019 Census report, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has said.

Speaking in Shinyalu yesterday, Khalwale said that the census numbers were doctored and did not represent the truth in the country, saying they were aimed at effecting more resource allocation to the Central region.

“According to the Census report released yesterday (Friday, February 21), members of the Kikuyu group are bigger in population than Luhyas. I would like Kenyans to know that according to us, academicians, the most populous community in Kenya is the Luhya group. And that ‘fact’ is from statisticians and professors from the University of Nairobi. The joke that the government wants to engage in by showing that the Luhya community has fewer people than the Kikuyu community, is motivated by the fact that 45 per cent of funds to County Governments is allocated based on population size,” said Khalwale.

“They want us to earn little compared to our Kikuyu counterparts. We should get what we deserve,” he added.

According to Volume III of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census results, the Kikuyu community is the most populous at 8.14 million people.

