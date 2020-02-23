JamboPay CEO Danson Muchemi Claims Life In Danger After Sonko Call

Web Tribe CEO Danson Muchemi has file a statement with the police claiming that his life is in danger, after differing with Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.
Web Tribe is the parent company of JamboPay, a company that had been contracted between April 2014 and June 2019 by the Nairobi County to manage electronic revenue collection and payments system.
The CEO says that he was involved in a suspicious accident along Nyahururu-Gilgil Road at about 10.30am on February 9, where a lorry rammed into his car.
Read: Sonko’s Job Hangs In the Balance As MCAs Table Impeachment Motion
Also, Muchemi says that on February 20 at about 8.26am, he received a call from a person who identified himself as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and threatened his life.
“He told me ‘Wewe umeniangusha. Niko na mashida [sic] … wewe umeniangusha … sasa hata impeachment inakuja na unaniangusha … chunga’. (You have let me down yet I have many problems. There is a planned impeachment against me yet you are letting me down … be careful),” the CEO said.
“After the call, I felt that my life was in danger. That prompted me to report the matter to the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kilimani. The cause of the accident has remained unexplained to me and now threats to me by the caller, mobile number 0730 888888, [make me feel] my life is in danger,” he added.
Read: How Sonko Attempted To Scuttle Planned Impeachment By Nairobi MCAs
On his side, Sonko denied the claims, saying that he made the call to let him know he had received the demand letter for an outstanding payment of Ksh16.12 million.
“I further wish to state that my communication with him was purely based on his company’s letter, a fact which he did not disclose in his report and statement to the police,” Sonko said in his report at Capitol Hill Police Station under OB 41/22/2/2020.
“I find it strange that Mr Muchemi reported the matter two days after the alleged threat. I therefore request police to do a thorough investigation into the entire allegation.”
At the time the county broke ties with the firm in 2019, both the county and JamboPay were under investigations by the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) in what was thought to be an intricate web of cartels stealing county funds.
The case has never come onto a conclusion.
Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu