JamboPay CEO Danson Muchemi Claims Life In Danger After Sonko Call

Web Tribe CEO Danson Muchemi has file a statement with the police claiming that his life is in danger, after differing with Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Web Tribe is the parent company of JamboPay, a company that had been contracted between April 2014 and June 2019 by the Nairobi County to manage electronic revenue collection and payments system.

The CEO says that he was involved in a suspicious accident along Nyahururu-Gilgil Road at about 10.30am on February 9, where a lorry rammed into his car.

Read: Sonko’s Job Hangs In the Balance As MCAs Table Impeachment Motion

Also, Muchemi says that on February 20 at about 8.26am, he received a call from a person who identified himself as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and threatened his life.

“He told me ‘Wewe umeniangusha. Niko na mashida [sic] … wewe umeniangusha … sasa hata impeachment inakuja na unaniangusha … chunga’. (You have let me down yet I have many problems. There is a planned impeachment against me yet you are letting me down … be careful),” the CEO said.