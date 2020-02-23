Babu Owino Breaks Silence Over Ballooning DJ Evolve’s Hospital Bill

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has finally spoken about Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve’s Ksh7 million bill at Nairobi Hospital that has been the talk of town.

DJ Evolve was shot by the vocal MP at Kilimani’s B Club in January this year and taken to the facility as Babu promised to pay the bill.

Babu said that the bill should be the last thing the victim and the family should be made worrying about at this particular point.

He also dismissed reports that he abandoned the bill after his initial payment of Ksh600,000 saying he has in fact – to date – paid an additional Ksh5 million.

“Unfortunately the court order indicated that these monies were to be paid directly to the Honourable Courts which would then release the funds, on a monthly basis, to Nairobi Hospital where the victim is hospitalized,” said the MP, in a statement through lawyer Duncan Okatch.

“This essentially means that our client has no control of the funds once he has deposited the same in court. It is instructive to note that our client voluntarily, and without coercion or court orders, paid an initial sum of Ksh600,000 and has openly undertaken to cater fully for the medical expenses of the victim until the victim fully recovers.”

Babu was released on January 27 on a Ksh10 million cash bail payable in four monthly instalments which would go towards the hospital bill.

DJ Evolve as of Wednesday last week owed the hospital Ksh1.66 million in doctors fees, Ksh.1.3 million in pharmacy charges, Ksh913,683 in nursing charges and Ksh990,000 in room rent.

There is also a physiotherapy charge of Ksh494,100 among other charges.

