Aden Duale Makes Good His Threats, Snubs Garissa BBI rally

National assembly majority leader and Garissa township MP Aden Duale did not attend the Garissa Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally.

Earlier on, Duale had ruled out discussions on BBI unless the government addresses insecurity and deployment of teachers in the region.

He also missed the delegates meeting held yesterday, where regional leaders presented their views and grievances.

Today’s rally drew residents and leaders from Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties.

In a Facebook post, Duale said that the process had been hijacked by the political class which is creating a lot of confusion, disunity, ethnic profiling.

“As a representative of the people I support BBI Bomas report fully with little validation on the chapter on representation and specifically on resource allocation formula for county governments. We will agree in as leaders how to strike a balance between population and land mass as formula for resources allocation and delimitation of electoral units as we did in 2010 constitution (article 89) making process and the pastorals leadership will make a case for it when we appear before BBI validation forum on Tuesday next week,” Duale wrote.

“As we embark on this important BBI national validation forums, we as leaders, state and public officers must deliver services to the people as a part of our mandate in areas of water, security, Education, infrastructure, Health, paying pending bills and not use BBI as a reason to a run away from accountability and service delivery,” he added.

North Eastern leaders who attended the rally today emphasized on issues relating to land, education and security.

Speaking at the rally, Wajir Governor Mohmed Abdi said that historical injustices should also be addressed including victims of the infamous Wagalla massacre in Wajir and Malkamari massacre in Mandera.

“Now that we have an opportunity through the BBI process to have these issues addressed, it must come out strongly on how best we can have a national conversation on historical injustices across the country to allow for healing and compensation for the victims. This is a matter that we cannot continue wishing it away. It is haunting the leadership of the region to date,” he said.

