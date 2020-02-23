11 Kenyans Rescued In Eastleigh In Suspected Human Trafficking Case

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths today have rescued 11 Kenyans aged between 23-30 years at Ushirika Estate within Eastleigh who were allegedly awaiting to be transported to Middle East for slavery.

Two foreigners, Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman were also arrested, said to have been the masterminds of the trafficking.

The foreigners were allegedly recruiting the young women for unspecified jobs in the Middle East.

“Following at tip off from the members of the public that there were several people locked in a single room at Ushirika Estate within Eastleigh DCI detectives based at Pangani proceeded to the said location where in one room they found two foreign nationals namely Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman. A further search in the adjacent room believed to have been rented by the said foreigners resulted to the rescue of eleven Kenyans aged between 23-30 years,” tweeted the DCI.

Following at tip off from the members of the public that there were several people locked in a single room at Ushirika Estate within Eastleigh, @DCI_Kenya detectives based at Pangani proceeded to the said location where in one room they found two foreign nationals namely…

/1 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 23, 2020

Kenya has been mapped by US as a source, destination, and transit for trafficking.

Read: Uganda Busts Kenyan Trucks Transporting Human Beings Stashed In Biscuit Boxes

Kenyans are trafficked to foreign countries for domestic servitude, massage parlours and brothels in Europe, the US, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman are listed as the hot spots for human trafficking from Kenya and other East African countries.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu