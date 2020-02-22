Sarah Cohen Now Wants DCI Kinoti, State Prosecutor Mwaniki Barred From Investigating Case

Sarah Cohen, widow to murdered businessman and Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen has now renewed her wars with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti.

In a new suit, Sarah wants the DCI Boss Kinoti and state prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki barred from investigating and prosecuting her case.

Through her lawyer Philip Murgor, in a letter addressed to the court, Sarah alluded that the DCI refused to investigate the authenticity of the will of her late husband, despite claims that it was forged.

For instance, she has claimed that the will dated April 30, 2019, was forged hence needed to be investigated.

“We want the DCI to withdraw himself from investigating this case because together with his team, they have refused to investigate the forgery of the Will,” said Murgor.

Ideally, Wairimu says that Kinoti has some liking with the Cohen family including her siblings hence is biased in the investigations.

In addition, Sarah wants the courts to declare the already read will fake, and her properties including her Kitisuru home returned under her care.

“Neither the DPP nor the DCI has any legal mandate to deal with personal property rights nor succession matter involving private citizens, for this reason, both offices need to seek independent guidance from AG who, so far, has remained suitably removed from the controversial actions by the DCI and his officers,” said Murgor.

This comes barely hours after a court of appeal judge, Sankale Ole Kantai was arrested over links and connections with the Cohen murder.

According to the Nation in a piece dubbed “Intriguing Tale Of Judge and Murder Suspect”, a judge who is believed to be Kantai is said to have helped a murder suspect now believed to be Sarah Wairimu Cohen, craft reports to the police.

For instance, the publication quotes that after Sarah had recorded her statement, she was said to have scanned the copies and sent them to the judge saying “This is what the police have recorded; peruse, add/remove what is necessary and return …”

The judge is then believed to have received the copies and sent back before they were returned to the police.

In yet a different account of events last year, Sarah filed a suit demanding Sh500 million from the DCI and DPP over what she termed illegal seizure of her matrimonial home.

The property estimated to be worth Sh400 million, according to Sarah through her lawyer was illegally ceased and together with other expenses resulting to Sh500 million.

The embattled widow also wanted the DCI boss Kinoti to be compelled to make an appearance in court to give a break down of the status of her property that was seized as a crime scene after her husband’s death.

For instance, she quoted that she had spent close to 12 years in her home and it contains quality items that would most likely be interfered with, and as an assurance, she wanted proof that the quality of the items would remain intact.

“Wairimu and Cohen jointly own all that property known as LR No. 2951/449, situated at Farasi Lane, Mugumoini Close in Tower Kabete, Nairobi, which, the property was jointly purchased on or about June 7, 2000, and registered in the deceased’s name, by mutual agreement,” read part of the papers filed in court.

These demands came after a series of suits and claims were leveled against the DCI following the death of Tob Cohen, whose body was found in a septic tank at his Kitusuru home with the wife as the prime suspect.

Sarah was released on Sh2 million cash bail under stringent instructions by the court, among them being barred from accessing the home as it was dubbed a crime scene.

