Nyamweya, Aduda No Show As Incumbent Mwendwa Submits Nomination Papers

Incumbent Nick Mwendwa presented his nomination papers for the presidential race to the FKF Electoral Board at Kasarani on Saturday.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya and Gor Mahia FC CEO Lordvick Aduda, who had expressed interest to unseat Mwendwa did not show up by close of business.

Nyamweya and Aduda gave the process a wide berth last year, instead moving to the Sports Despute Tribunal (SDT), where they successfully challenged the composition of the electoral body.

The SDT granted their prayers and the process was ordered afresh.

Flanked by his running mate, Doris Petra, Mwendwa completed the Board’s verification checkpoints and was duly awarded an acknowledgement slip after scrutiny of his relevant documents.

“We have submitted our nomination papers to the Board members and have received an acknowledgement slip as proof that we have complied with all rules as stated in the electoral code,” said Mwendwa.

Earlier in the day, aspirants seeking elective positions in the National Executive Committee Women Representative came before the board and were duly nominated to vie.

The deadline for submission of documents is February 22, 2020, after which the Board will publish a preliminary list of candidates on February 25, 2020.

Disputes around the nomination process and the preliminary list of candidates will be heard, by the Board, between February 26, and February 28, 2020.

Aspirants who do not get recourse from the Board can further lodge their disputes to the Appeals Committee between February 29, and March 1, 2020.

The Board will then publish the final list of candidates, at both county and national level, on March 2, 2020, ahead of the County elections on March 14 and National elections to be held on March 27, 2020.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu