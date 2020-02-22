Moses Kuria, Junet In Twitter Spat Over Alleged Cancellation Of BBI Narok Meeting

Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will this weekend be hosted in Narok county.

But according to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, the meeting was cancelled after the organizers realized that it would end in chaos.

Taking to Facebook, the legislator said, “I thank the organisers of the BBI rally in Narok for calling off the event. It is clear that following what happened in Narok today (the legislators’ fiasco) this would have not ended very well. Better to err on the side of caution.”

He added, “This is what Narok rally could have turned out to be. All Non-Maasai to vacate Narok and Kajiado counties, anyone who bought land legally would return it to the indigenous community, if your father acquired land you would surrender it to the local community irrespective of how legally you acquired the land. This is dangerous; The real precipice.”

His utterances did not sit well with ODM’s Junet Mohammed who accused him of making the remarks while under the influence of alcohol.

“Hon Moses Kuria is writing from a bar on Thika Road. I know this is the hour! BBI adherents should ignore him,” the minority whip in the National Assembly claimed.

Hon Moses Kuria is writing from a bar on Thika Road. I know this is the hour! BBI adherents should ignore him pic.twitter.com/R6AcUWXBej — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) February 21, 2020

Kuria did not take Junet’s remarks kindly and instead dragged the latter’s wife into the exchange that quickly escalated.

“But your wife doesn’t drink,” Kuria responded.

To this, the Suna East MP said, “Let’s engage when sober.”

Let’s engage when you are sober https://t.co/hGG0pYCI1J — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) February 21, 2020

The matter took a twist when Junet claimed that Kuria had a drinking problem and needed rehabilitation.

He responded saying, “I will after you stop licking Raila’s a**, silly boy.”

Go to a rehab ndugu. The bottle is taking a tall order on you https://t.co/GzPFEpZXWA — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) February 21, 2020

Later, the Suna East lawmaker implied that Kuria only won the Gatundu South parliamentary seat after being a Uhuru Kenyatta sycophant.

“Remember you came un opposed to bunge after leaking Uhuru’s a** (sic),” Junet wrote.

The ODM party has however clarified that the BBI meeting is still on as announced earlier.

According to the party communications director, “Kuria’s post is driven by his inebriated mind and should be ignored by everyone.”

On Friday, Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa walked out of a BBI consultative forum over what they referred to as “ethnic profiling.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu